NEW DELHI — Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that protests erupted in Iran this month because people were "lied to" about the cause of a commercial plane crash.
The foreign minister, Javad Zarif, was speaking at a global leadership conference in the Indian capital.
Iran said Tuesday that authorities have made arrests in the accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed all 176 people on board.
The Jan. 8 incident set off protests in the country demanding accountability after officials initially concealed the cause of the crash.
