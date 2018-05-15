BRUSSELS — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini as the Europeans seek to keep the Iran nuclear agreement.
Zarif said little to reporters Tuesday but suggested he wanted to discuss the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza as well as the nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from last week.
He was due to hold talks later in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany.
The EU hopes to convince Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear pact.
