TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's authorities have detained a university professor over insulting Sunni Muslims.
The Saturday report said that, after locals voiced their anger, forces from the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard detained a professor of Persian Literature at Azad University in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan for posting a video online insulting Sunni Muslims.
Though most Iranians are Shiite, Iran's eastern Baloch region is majority Sunni. Zahedan city, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and Baluch separatists.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Egypt's top court orders temporary suspension of YouTube
An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension for one month of video-sharing website, YouTube, and others sharing a video found to be insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.
World
Syria says it has named a constitutional committee
Syria's Foreign Ministry says it has handed to the Russian and Iranian ambassadors in Damascus a list of the members it has named to a committee to review the national constitution.
World
The Latest: Fans from around world at Champions League final
The Latest on the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (all times local):
World
Hundreds rally on Polish Mother's Day to support disabled
Hundreds of people have gathered in Warsaw on Mother's Day in Poland to show solidarity with parents of disabled children staging a sit-in inside parliament.
World
Detained Iranian-British woman to face 'security charges'
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that an Iranian-British woman detained in Tehran is to face trial on "security charges."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.