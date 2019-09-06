JAKARTA, Indonesia — Iran's foreign minister has defended his country's plan to take further steps away from a 2015 nuclear deal if Europe fails to provide solution on reviving it.
Mohammad Javad Zarif was speaking Friday at a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart in Jakarta.
Zarif did not say what exact steps his country will take as a deadline it gave Europeans to save the deal is to expire on Friday.
He said the measures that his country has taken are in response to U.S. sanctions, which he called economic terrorism.
The 2015 deal with world powers has steadily unraveled following President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. from the accord last year.
