TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian police briefly detained two European diplomats at a mixed-gender party, which are illegal under Iranian law, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Saturday.
A British and a Dutch diplomat were released in the early hours of Friday morning after being identified as foreign government workers.
The report said the party in the capital, Tehran, was attended by several men and women, but did not elaborate or specify if alcohol was present.
In Iran, it is illegal to drink alcohol or hold mixed gatherings of men and women who are not related.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Correction: South Sudan-Oil Production story
In a story May 29 about South Sudan's oil production, The Associated Press reported erroneously that production in Unity state has increased to 175,000 barrels a day. That amount is for the entire country.
World
China investigates FedEx for Huawei cargo error
China's state media says the country is investigating FedEx after it diverted packages sent by Chinese tech giant Huawei.
World
Tremors rattle southeast Albania, injuring 4
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck rural areas in Albania southeast of the capital, injuring four people and damaging about 100 houses, authorities said Saturday.
World
2 missing, 20 injured after Russian TNT plant blast
Two people are reported missing and nearly 20 injured after an explosion in a Russian plant manufacturing TNT.
World
Far-right party aims to govern 1st German state this fall
The far-right Alternative for Germany party says it intends to take power in one of the country's 16 states for the first time this fall.