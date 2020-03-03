The Hawkeyes’ Kathleen Doyle was named Big Ten Player of the Year on Monday, the third year in a row the conference’s top individual women’s basketball honor went to an Iowa player.

Doyle also was named to both the media and coaches’ 10-player All-Big Ten first teams. Gophers forward Taiye Bello was selected for both second teams.

Doyle was named Player of the Year by media and coaches after the 5-9 senior guard averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 29 games this season, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

In conference play, she averaged 19.8 points and a Big Ten-best 6.3 assists, with two 30-point games and seven additional 20-point games.

She follows in the shoes of two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Megan Gustafson, the Hawkeyes center who also was named National Player of the Year as a senior in 2018-19.

Doyle was also a unanimous first-team selection for both media and coaches. Eight players were listed on each first team: Doyle, Indiana’s Ali Patberg, Maryland’s Kaila Charles, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Northwestern’s Lindsey Pulliam, Ohio State’s Dorka Juhasz, Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris and Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes.

Two players from Minnesota high schools were named to one of the first teams: Iowa sophomore Monika Czinano (Watertown-Mayer) was a first-team pick by the media and a second-team selection by the coaches, while Northwestern senior Abi Scheid (Elk River) was a first-team pick by the coaches and a second-teamer by the media.

Bello was a second-team selection after leading the conference at 9.6 rebounds per game. The senior also averaged 11.9 points per game and had a team-high 46 blocks.

Gophers freshman Jasmine Powell was a consensus pick for both all-conference honorable mention and the all-freshman team. Sara Scalia also was named honorable mention and all-freshman by the media, and junior Gadiva Hubbard also was an honorable mention honoree by the media.