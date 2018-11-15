DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hundreds of Iowa National Guard soldiers have been told they were overpaid after a year-long deployment in the Middle East and must make immediate plans to repay the money.

The Quad-City Times reports that about 366 soldiers with the 248th Aviation Support Battalion were informed of the issue shortly after returning from Kuwait and Iraq.

Lt. Col. Michael Wunn is a spokesman for the Iowa National Guard. He says the overpayments range from $2 to $4,500. He says officials are giving soldiers multiple options to repay the funds.

Wunn says the problem seems to originate from an issue at the demobilization station at Fort Hood in Texas. He says some battalion members continued receiving active duty pay or entitlements after their active duty ended.