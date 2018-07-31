COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A western Iowa woman who authorities say gave unprescribed antidepressants to her 8-year-old daughter has been found guilty of child endangerment causing death.
A judge who handed down his verdict Monday to Misty Frazier, of Glenwood. Sentencing is set for Aug. 23.
The judge found Frazier not guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and of a prescription drug violation.
Prosecutors say an autopsy showed the girl, Kathleen Tafta, died in October 2016 of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil.
Police say the child did not have a prescription for that medication.
