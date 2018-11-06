MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — An Iowa man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his infant son who was found in a maggot-infested baby swing last year.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports jurors took less than an hour Tuesday to convict 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. The murder conviction carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.
Koehn had blamed his son's mother for the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, who died in August 2017. A trial is pending for 21-year-old mother, Cheyanne Harris.
Koehn and Harris were arrested after medics were called to an Alta Vista apartment and found the infant dead in a swing. An autopsy showed he'd died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.
