Wisconsin (12-8, 5-4) vs. Iowa (14-5, 5-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa looks for its fifth straight conference win against Wisconsin. Iowa's last Big Ten loss came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-70 on Jan. 7. Wisconsin fell 70-51 at Purdue on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa's Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Nate Reuvers has connected on 32.3 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 12-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 2-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Badgers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-8 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Iowa has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked 18th in the country by scoring 80.2 points per game this year. Wisconsin has only averaged 66.5 points per game, which ranks 269th.