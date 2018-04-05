DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers have approved a bill that bans so-called sanctuary cities by withholding state funds from local governments that don't comply with immigration laws.

The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate voted 28-18 along party lines Wednesday night for the measure. It follows a 55-45 vote Tuesday in the GOP-led state House, where one Democrat voted for the bill and five Republicans voted against it.

The bill heads to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has indicated she'll sign it into law.

The primary focus of the legislation is on "sanctuary cities," a catch-all label for jurisdictions that limit local involvement in federal immigration enforcement. Iowa has no sanctuary cities.

The bill has other provisions that include instructing local governments not to enact policies that prohibit or discourage enforcing immigration laws. Supporters say the bill is about enforcing the law, though authorities say they already follow immigration laws. Community organizers believe the legislation opens the state to litigation and could lead to racial profiling.