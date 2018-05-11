KEOKUK, Iowa — A former Iowa boarding school director convicted of abusing students has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
The Hawk Eye reports that 40-year-old Benjamin Trane was sentenced Thursday over defense objections that he didn't get a fair trial.
A jury in December convicted Trane of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a child by a counselor and child endangerment at the now-defunct Midwest Academy in Keokuk. The school closed in 2016 following a federal raid to investigate abuse allegations.
The sentence came after defense attorney Alfredo Parrish filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court asking it to overturn the verdict and order a new trial. Parrish says the prosecution was slow to give the defense evidence needed to properly defend Trane.
