IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City-based testing company ACT intends to outsource more than 100 jobs to a Colorado company.
ACT says 115 full-time positions and 40 temporary positions will be eliminated locally. The transition of the work to Startek will begin Aug. 1 and be finished in November. Startek is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
ACT says Startek can provide "a level of service that is no longer possible for a nonspecialized company" such as ACT.
ACT also says employees who do not find other positions with the company will receive severance packages.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stocks climb for 3rd day in a row, erasing Monday's plunge
Stocks marched higher for the third day in a row Thursday, erasing the big plunge they took on Monday on worries about the worsening trade fight between China and the U.S.
Nation
Family man, newlyweds among dead in crash of Alaska planes
A newly married couple, a pilot who used his family's savings to buy his own plane, a devoted family man from Australia and an office manager at an insurance company with a vivacious personality and a heart of gold were among the six victims in this week's deadly midair collision of two sightseeing planes in Alaska.
Business
Samsung, Verizon launch first 5G phone, entry price is $1,300
As phone arrives, Minneapolis is in the spotlight as one of two U.S. cities with a live 5G network.
Housing
US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year average at 4.07%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to purchasers in the spring homebuying season.
Business
Walmart warns that higher tariffs will mean higher prices
Walmart warned on Thursday that higher tariffs on imports from China will mean higher prices.