DES MOINES, Iowa — The president of the Planned Parenthood chapter for Iowa and Nebraska will step down as the organization prepares to join a larger chapter based in Minnesota.

The Des Moines Register reports the agency announced Tuesday that Suzanna de Baca will step down effective Sept. 30 after leading Planned Parenthood of the Heartland since 2014.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is joining Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Together they will form a new regional affiliate, called Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Sarah Stoesz, the longtime leader of the Minnesota-based chapter, will be the president of the new consolidated organization. De Baca plans to fill an unpaid seat on its board.

De Baca says there are no plans to close any of the eight Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa or two in Nebraska.