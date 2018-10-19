WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has recalled six meat and potato products for possible salmonella and listeria contamination.
The company says the potential danger was discovered when McCain Foods, a Hy-Vee supplier, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients used in the Hy-Vee products.
No illnesses have been reported.
The Hy-Vee products are:
— Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers — 8 ounce each, UPC Code 023092600000
— Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato — 5 ounce each, UPC Code 023755400000
— Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty — 6 ounce each, UPC Code 023100200000
— Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger — 6 ounce each, UPC Code 023168400000
— Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss — 2 ounce each, UPC Code 023164300000
— Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss — 12 count, 30 ounces, UPC Code 023266600000
The products have a "best if used by" date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.
The items can be returned to Hy-Vee stores for a full refund.
