EUGENE, Ore. — Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her 21st career triple-double, and No. 3 Oregon beat Kansas State 89-51 on Saturday.

Ionescu extended her NCAA record for triple-doubles before being pulled late in the third quarter. Erin Boley added 18 points for the Ducks (10-1) and Satou Sabally, back after missing the previous game due to a mild injury, scored 14 points.

Peyton Williams had 20 points to lead the Wildcats (5-5), and Ayoka Lee added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kansas State shot only 31% from the field in losing its third game of the season to a ranked opponent.

After an opening quarter in which both teams struggled offensively, Williams scored Kansas State's first eight points of the second quarter to give the Wildcats their first lead at 18-16.

Oregon immediately regained the lead on Boley's 3-pointer and a KSU turnover set up Minyon Moore's 3-point play and a 22-18 advantage.

That also started an 18-2 run by the Ducks, including another pair of 3-pointers from Boley, who had 16 points with four 3s as Oregon led 38-27 at halftime.

Williams fought to keep the Wildcats in it, scoring 13 points in that second quarter and 15 by halftime but the Wildcats shot only 32% overall including one of five on 3s in the opening half.

KSU was still within nine when the Ducks scored 11 consecutive points, including six by Ionescu, who assisted on another basket during the third-quarter run.

The Oregon lead was 69-41 after three quarters before the Ducks went with reserves in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The previous four losses for the Wildcats had been by single digits, who hadn't played a team ranked in the top 5 on the road since 2015.

Oregon: The Ducks won their six non-conference home games by an average of 42.5 points, the closest of them by 36 points.

UP NEXT

Kansas State completes is nonconference schedule next Saturday with a home game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley. The Wildcats then begin their Big 12 schedule with a home game against West Virginia on Jan. 5.

Oregon has only an exhibition game next Saturday against Corban, an NAIA school, before Pac-12 play begins at home against Colorado on Jan. 3.