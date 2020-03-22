The International Olympic Committee said Sunday that it is considering postponing the Tokyo Olympics, after a number of athletes and sports organizations called in recent days for the Summer Games to be delayed.

The IOC’s executive board met Sunday to discuss how to respond in the wake of the coronavirus, which has shut down Olympic qualifying events and prevented athletes from training in many countries.

In a statement, the IOC said it “will step up its scenario-planning” for the Games. That will include exploring alternate dates for the Olympics, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9.

According to the statement, the IOC will work with the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Japanese authorities and the Tokyo city government to discuss how to move forward. The IOC expects to finalize discussions within the next month.

The statement reiterated that “cancellation is not on the agenda,” as IOC President Thomas Bach has stated many times. But it marked a shift in tone over the course of the past week. Bach has resisted calls for postponement or cancellation, and last Tuesday, the IOC insisted “there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage.”

Sunday’s statement came after USA Swimming, USA Track and Field, and the national Olympic committees of Norway and Brazil urged postponement of the Tokyo Games. Many athletes also have publicly supported a delay.

“These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games,” the IOC statement read. “There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents. This led the executive board to the conclusion that the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning.’’