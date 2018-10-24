SYDNEY — An athlete who met with Prince Harry and was featured in promotions for the Invictus Games has withdrawn from the event while facing drugs and weapons charges.
Australian army veteran Tyronne Gawthorne revealed he was arrested in Cairns last month and charged with possessing drugs including cocaine and anabolic steroids and not properly securing a firearm.
Harry started the Games for injured and sick war veterans in 2014 and it is part of his current visit to Australia and the South Pacific.
Gawthorne chatted with Harry during a reception in Sydney last Sunday and won a power lifting silver medal on Tuesday.
He insists he didn't take any drugs to gain an unfair advantage in competition.
