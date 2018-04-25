PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says U.S. Navy employees deliberately falsified training records for first responders at a naval station in Rhode Island.

In a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump, the office writes that critical records were falsified for firefighters and emergency services employees at Naval Station Newport.

Managers allegedly recorded that employees completed emergency response training they didn't attend, or had never occurred.

Station spokeswoman Lisa Rama told The Providence Journal there were issues in the past but they've been working to correct them.

In response, Navy investigators recommended all naval installations require additional verification of records and use additional accountability measures.