ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have identified a woman whose body was found in a retention pond.
Orange County Sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said in a news release Monday that officials have made the next of kin notification in the death of 19-year-old Tamara Lamour.
Her body was found Thursday, hours after a man called 911 to report that he heard what he thought was a teenage boy screaming for help before going under in an alligator-infested pond.
Authorities said they didn't know how she'd gotten into the fenced-off pond near Orlando. No further details were released.
