Owl prowl

Whitewater State Park

6-8 p.m. Saturday

• Prowl outdoors in search of owls. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

River valley snowshoe

Tettegouche State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Beginning and advanced users welcome. Naturalist-led stroll includes snowshoeing tips and conversation. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)

Landscape art

Fort Snelling State Park

Noon-1 p.m. Saturday

• See period landscape art before an outdoor hike to see landscape changes. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Candlelight action

Glendalough State Park

6:30-9 p.m. Saturday

• Lit and groomed trail is 1 1/2 miles. Ski rental available. Great Minnesota Ski Pass required if older than 16. Available at office. (1-218-261-6900; mndnr.gov/glendalough)

Lake Carlos State Park

6-9 p.m. Saturday

• Hike, ski or snowshoe the trails guided by luminaria — and a full moon. Refreshments at warming shelter. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)

By snowshoe

Lowry Nature Center

10-noon Saturday

• Search on snowshoes for animal tracks and listen for their sounds. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/lowryshoe)

Cleary Lake Regional Park

4-5:30 p.m. Saturday

• Explore snowbanks, search for animal tracks, and warm up with hot cocoa afterward in this program intended for families. Equipment provided. Cost is $6; call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/clearylake)

Walk with a naturalist

Silverwood Park

1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Stroll through the park watching and listening for seasonal birds and other happenings. (763-694-7707, bit.ly/silverwalk)

Fire and more

Eastman Nature Center

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Enjoy roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate by a bonfire, along with a weather-dependent activity. Call 763-694-7700 to reserve a spot. Cost is $5. (bit.ly/eastouting)