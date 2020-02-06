Owl prowl
Whitewater State Park
6-8 p.m. Saturday
• Prowl outdoors in search of owls. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)
River valley snowshoe
Tettegouche State Park
1-3 p.m. Saturday
• Beginning and advanced users welcome. Naturalist-led stroll includes snowshoeing tips and conversation. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)
Landscape art
Fort Snelling State Park
Noon-1 p.m. Saturday
• See period landscape art before an outdoor hike to see landscape changes. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Candlelight action
Glendalough State Park
6:30-9 p.m. Saturday
• Lit and groomed trail is 1 1/2 miles. Ski rental available. Great Minnesota Ski Pass required if older than 16. Available at office. (1-218-261-6900; mndnr.gov/glendalough)
Lake Carlos State Park
6-9 p.m. Saturday
• Hike, ski or snowshoe the trails guided by luminaria — and a full moon. Refreshments at warming shelter. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)
By snowshoe
Lowry Nature Center
10-noon Saturday
• Search on snowshoes for animal tracks and listen for their sounds. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/lowryshoe)
Cleary Lake Regional Park
4-5:30 p.m. Saturday
• Explore snowbanks, search for animal tracks, and warm up with hot cocoa afterward in this program intended for families. Equipment provided. Cost is $6; call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/clearylake)
Walk with a naturalist
Silverwood Park
1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday
• Stroll through the park watching and listening for seasonal birds and other happenings. (763-694-7707, bit.ly/silverwalk)
Fire and more
Eastman Nature Center
1-2:30 p.m. Sunday
• Enjoy roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate by a bonfire, along with a weather-dependent activity. Call 763-694-7700 to reserve a spot. Cost is $5. (bit.ly/eastouting)