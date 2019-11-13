A woman from Inver Grove Heights was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota.
Angela Ann Anderson, 43, died in the crash that occurred about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 13 and 430th Avenue in Blooming Grove Township in Waseca County.
Anderson was headed west on 430th and ran a stop sign at Hwy. 13 and collided with a Chevy Blazer that was northbound on Hwy. 13, the State Patrol said.
Anderson was not wearing a seat belt and was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said.
The driver of the Blazer, Keaton James Nikoley, 26, of Lonsdale, Minn., was not seriously hurt.
Nikoley was wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
