A new font can help lodge information deeper in your brain, researchers said, but it's not magic — just the science of effort.

Psychology and design researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne created a font called Sans Forgetica, which was designed to boost information retention for readers. It's based on a theory called "desirable difficulty," which suggests that people remember things better when their brains have to overcome minor obstacles while processing information. Sans Forgetica is sleek and back-slanted with intermittent gaps in each letter, which serve as a "simple puzzle" for the reader, said Stephen Banham, a designer and RMIT lecturer who helped create the font. "In demanding this additional act, memory is more likely to be triggered."

In designing Sans Forgetica, Banham said he had to override his instincts, ingrained from 25 years of studying typography. Clarity, the ease of processing and familiarity are usually guiding principles in the field. The back-slanting in Sans Forgetica would be foreign to most readers, as back-slanting in type is typically only used by cartographers to indicate rivers. The openings in the letters make the brain pause to identify the shapes.

The team tested the font's efficacy along with other complicated fonts on 400 students and found that "Sans Forgetica broke just enough design principles without becoming too illegible and aided memory retention," the university's website said.

In some ways, Sans Forgetica is a continuation of work by Daniel Oppenheimer, a Carnegie Mellon psychology professor who presented a similar idea about "desirable difficulty" called "disfluency" while doing work at Princeton University in 2011. The terms are different, but the principle is the same: Minor mental gymnastics help readers remember things better.

Sans Forgetica is the first font created with retention in mind, the researchers at RMIT said. But researcher Janneke Blijlevens stressed that the font should be used sparingly for it to stay effective. If the reader's brain gets too comfortable, it will glaze over Sans Forgetica just as easily as if it were Arial or Times New Roman, some of the world's most ubiquitous fonts.

"We believe it is best used to emphasize key sections, like a definition, in texts rather than converting entire texts or books," Blijlevens said.

Want to test it for yourself? Sans Forgetica is available as a Google Chrome extension through an RMIT website.