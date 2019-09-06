NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal has been gaining on Roger Federer in the Grand Slam title standings and has a chance to add to his total at the U.S. Open.
Nadal will try to move closer to a fourth championship at Flushing Meadows and 19th major overall when he meets No. 24 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semifinals Friday.
Federer holds the men's record of 20 majors.
The other semifinal will be No. 5 Daniil Medvedev against 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated Federer in the quarterfinals.
Dimitrov is the lowest-ranked U.S. Open semifinalist since 1991.
Berrettini, Medvedev and Dimitrov all are trying to reach their first Grand Slam final.
