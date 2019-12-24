After drifting between stars for eons, Comet 2I/Borisov will make its closest approach to Earth on Dec. 28. The comet is only the second confirmed interstellar object to be observed in our solar system, after Oumuamua in 2017. During the comet's close approach, it will be about 180 million miles away from us, which at that point will be farther away than Mars.

Unfortunately for sky gazers hoping to catch a glance of this year's "Christmas comet," it will be very difficult to see, though you can try.

Q: Can you see Comet Borisov with a telescope?

A: It is going to be very tough. Comet Borisov is small — less than half a mile across — and it is getting fainter as it moves away from the sun.

There are no records, so far, of someone seeing the comet with just their eyes through a telescope, said David Jewitt, a planetary astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Some amateur observations have been made using CCD telescopes, which have cameras in place of the eyepieces. But unless you're using a telescope with an aperture larger than 20 inches, you will see only a fuzzy ball.

Q: What have we learned about the comet?

A: On Dec. 12, the Hubble Space Telescope released two images of Comet Borisov that show the icy interloper as a bright blue dot crowned by a ghostly aura. The first image was taken in November and features a photobomb from a faraway galaxy. The second was taken while the comet made its closest approach to the sun. The glow around the comet is made of dust and ice particles that are being ejected from its core. That wispy tail measures more than 100,000 miles long.

The Hubble observations have also yielded surprises about the size of the comet's core. At its upper limit, it has a radius of about 500 meters, or a third of a mile, and only a couple hundred meters at its lower limit. That makes it about one-fifteenth the size that astronomers previously thought.

Because Comet Borisov is so small, it's possible the space rock could break apart, Jewitt said.

"It'll be interesting because we'll be able to see what comes out from the inside of one of these interstellar bodies as it breaks down," Jewitt said. "I'm hoping for an explosion."

Q: Are there more interstellar objects in our solar system?

A: Although we've so far observed only two in our solar system — Oumuamua and Comet Borisov — scientists predict there may be as many as 10,000 interstellar bodies floating within the orbit of Neptune, our solar system's farthest known planet. Nearly all of these objects are too far and too faint to observe.

Q: Will we observe more interstellar objects in the future?

A: The difficulty with spotting these interstellar interlopers is that they are not very bright. But astronomers are optimistic we will see many more in the future.

"Once you've found the first one, then finding more becomes easier and easier," Jewitt said. "We can expect to find more objects in the next year or two."