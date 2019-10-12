BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota's Transportation Department has re-opened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border, though authorities are still advising no travel throughout much of the state.

The highway was reopened Saturday morning.

U.S. Highway 2 remained closed Saturday from Rugby to Grand Forks International Airport and Interstate 94 remained closed from Bismarck to Fargo.

Authorities say secondary highways and roads in north-central North Dakota are impassable and blocked after more than 2 feet of snow fell in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Friday for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon.

Forecasters say conditions are expected to gradually improve throughout Saturday.