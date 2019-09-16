An intersection in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood is blocked off Sunday night as police investigate an officer-involved shooting after reports a squad car was rammed.

St. Paul police said in a tweet that one of its officers was involved in a shooting around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Thomas Avenue West and North Griggs Street. That’s about three blocks from Galtier Community Elementary School.

From the scene, it appears that a car rear-ended a squad car. A car with damage and its back hatch open was directly behind the cruiser.

Earlier, a voice was heard over emergency dispatch audio saying: “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!”

“Shots fired! Shots fired!” the same voice then said. “One has been shot.”

A police officer said his squad was rear-ended by another vehicle moments before the “drop the knife” order was given and the subsequent gunfire, according to the dispatch audio.

The incident comes a week after nine hours of bloodshed in St. Paul last week left three men dead, a 15-year-old and an adult charged with murder, and a community divided over how to respond to this latest wave of gun violence.

Five additional officers are now patrolling each shift. Investigators are pivoting to gun violence cases, and reserve officers and St. Paul’s Law Enforcement Career Path Academy. S students are knocking on doors, handing out fliers and speaking with residents.

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck moment for the Police Department,” spokesman Steve Linders said last week. “The goal is to be seen and to restore a sense of security.”