CONCORD, N.H. — A multinational company that develops and builds equipment for military use worldwide is choosing Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as its U.S. headquarters.
Revision Military will be opening its offices at Pease International Tradeport.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says the move proves that New Hampshire's business climate is improving.
The company's CEO says it will be looking to hire dozens of engineers, technicians, manufacturing experts and program managers in the area. The company employs over 400 people and has locations across the globe.
