SAO PAULO — Sao Paulo's city hall has suspended all motorbike races at the Interlagos track for 60 days after a rider died in a crash this past weekend.
City officials said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspension will be in place until organizers of motorbike races can put in place new safety measures.
The Interlagos circuit is set to host the country's Formula 1 race, the Brazilian Grand Prix, in November.
Rider Danilo Berto, 35, died Sunday after he was thrown off his SuperBike during a warm-up session and went over a barrier of wheels. He suffered multiple injuries and later died at the hospital.
It was the fourth death in three years involving SuperBikes at the Brazilian track.
