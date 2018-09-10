More from Star Tribune
Interactive: Hurricane tracker map
Explore this data rich map of current hurricanes/typhoons from around the world.
Potato grower stops expansion
There are over 200 agricultural wells owned by R.D. Offut in the Pinelands Sands Area that have permits to irrigate crops. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gave the company notice that it would require an environmental study to proceed with three new permits.
Navigating the 2018 Fringe Festival
The Fringe is centered in two Minneapolis neighborhoods: Northeast and Cedar-Riverside, with Red Stag Supperclub returning as Fringe Central, the official post-show hangout. There's also a new Minnesota Family Fringe at Celtic Junction in St. Paul, and a Family Central at nearby Can Can Wonderland where ticketholders can do mini-golf or other activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 2-5 and 9-12.
U.S. wildfire tracker
Use this interactive map of current wildfires in the U.S. to get the latest info.
