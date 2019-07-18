Puzzle me this

Through Dec. 31: It's an escape room. No, it's theater. Actually, "Cabal" is both. The latest from Walking Shadow Theatre Company takes place in a puzzle-room setting but actors join puzzlers for an interactive and intimate experience, with only 10 tickets available per performance. (7:30 p.m. Fri-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Wed., 2010 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., $45, walkingshadowcompany.org.)

Chris Hewitt