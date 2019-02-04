Parenthood in the United States has become much more demanding than it used to be. It’s even spawned its own terminology: intensive parenting, which is a step up from helicopter parenting.

Over just a couple of generations, parents have greatly increased the amount of time, attention and money they put into raising children.

Mothers who work outside the home spend just as much time tending their children as stay-at-home mothers did in the 1970s. Meanwhile, the amount of money parents spend on children, which used to peak when they were in high school, is now highest when they are under 6 and over 18.

Renée Sentilles has enrolled her son, Isaac, in all sorts of lessons beginning when he was an infant.

“I enrolled him in piano at 5. I took him to soccer practices at 4. We tried track; we did all the swimming lessons, martial arts,” said Sentilles, a professor in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

While this has been the norm for white, upper middle-class parents since the 1990s, research shows that it now stretches across racial and class divides. Social scientists point to a powerful motivation: economic anxiety. For parents, giving children the best start in life has come to mean doing everything they can to ensure that their children can climb to a higher class, or at least not fall out of the one they were born into.

“As the gap between rich and poor increases, the cost of screwing up increases,” said Philip Cohen, a sociologist at the University of Maryland who studies families and inequality. “The fear is they’ll end up on the other side of the divide.”

But not all families have the resources to treat their children to an endless schedule of lessons.

Problems with access

Stacey Jones raised her two sons, now in their 20s, as a single mother in a working class, mostly black neighborhood in Stone Mountain, Ga. She said she and other parents tried hard to give their children opportunities by finding affordable options such as municipal sports leagues instead of traveling club teams and the school band instead of private music lessons.

“I think most people have this craving for their children to do better and know more than they do,” said Jones, who works in university communications. “But a lot of these opportunities were closed off because they do cost money.”

These families also have less access to information. Jones recalled that one of her sons liked swimming, but it wasn’t until he was in high school that she learned about swim teams on which he could have competed.

“I didn’t know because I don’t live in a swim/tennis community,” she said. “A lot of kids who have working-class backgrounds don’t benefit from the knowledge.”

There has been pushback from advocates of so-called “free-range” parenting, which embraces the concept that children need to develop self-reliance that isn’t always possible while under constant supervision.

And while experts agree that investing in children is a positive thing — they benefit from time with their parents, stimulating activities and supportive parenting styles — it’s also unclear how much of children’s success is actually determined by parenting.

“It’s still an open question whether it’s the parenting practices themselves that are making the difference, or is it simply growing up with college-educated parents in an environment that’s richer in many dimensions?” said Liana Sayer, a sociologist at the University of Maryland.

“I don’t think any of these studies so far have been able to answer whether these kids would be doing well as adults regardless, simply because of resources.”

Changing jargon

“Parent” as a verb gained widespread use in the 1970s. The 1980s brought helicopter parenting, a movement to keep children safe from physical harm, spurred by high-profile child assaults and abductions.

Intensive parenting crept onto social scientists’ radar in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The result was a parenting style that was “child-centered, expert-guided, emotionally absorbing, labor-intensive and financially expensive,” social scientist Sharon Hays wrote in her 1998 book, “The Cultural Contradictions of Motherhood.”

The time parents spend with their children has not changed much, but parents today spend more of it doing hands-on child care. Time spent on activities such as reading to children, taking them to lessons and helping with homework has increased the most. Today, mothers spend nearly five hours a week on that, compared with one hour and 45 minutes in 1975 — and they worry that it’s not enough.

Mothers are still the ones expected to be doing the constant cultivation. While fathers have increased their time spent with children, mothers still spend significantly more.

The new trappings of intensive parenting start in utero, when mothers are told to avoid cold cuts and coffee, lest they harm the baby. Then: video baby monitors. Homemade baby food. Sugar-free birthday cake. Toddler music classes. Breast-feeding exclusively.

A call to action

The American Academy of Pediatrics promotes the idea that parents should constantly monitor and teach children, even when the science doesn’t give a clear answer about how best to do that. It now recommends that babies sleep in parents’ rooms for a year. Children’s television — instead of giving parents the chance to cook dinner or have an adult conversation — is to be “co-viewed” for maximum learning.

At the same time, there are fewer informal neighborhood networks of at-home parents because more mothers are working. Sentilles and her ex-husband changed their work hours to coordinate with Isaac’s schedule.

“Friends are constantly texting support, but no one has time,” she said. “It’s that we’re all doing this at the same time.”

Intensive parenting is largely unheard of in some countries. It is gaining popularity in England and Australia, but it has distinctly American roots — reflecting a view of child rearing as an individual, not societal, task. It’s fueled the American concept of “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps,” said Caitlyn Collins, a sociologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

Patrick Ishizuka, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University studying gender and inequality, surveyed a nationally representative group of 3,642 parents about parenting. Regardless of their education, income or race, they said the most hands-on and expensive choices were best.

“Intensive parenting has really become the dominant cultural model for how children should be raised,” he said.