NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.51 to $52.98
The airline had a better first quarter than analysts had anticipated.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.29 to $17.21
The home goods retailer forecast a weaker-than-expected profit in 2018 and 2019.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $1.34 to $58.84
A Citi Investment Research analyst said Pfizer has no interest in buying Bristol-Myers.
U.S. Bancorp, up 69 cents to $51.24
Banks rose Thursday as interest rates turned higher.
L Brands Inc., down $1.74 to $36.17
The parent of Victoria's Secret said its sales grew in March, but discounts increased and profit margins fell.
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $4.17 to $188.82
The wholesale club operator said its sales improved in March.
Intel Corp., up $1.62 to $52.72
Technology companies, which have been the best performing part of the market for more than a year, made renewed gains Thursday.
Mallinckrodt PLC, down $1.01 to $13.89
A former employee sued the company over its marketing of a key drug, HP Acthar Gel.
