– The first day of the Afghan presidential campaign began with a large bomb and gun attack in the capital, Kabul, targeting the office of the president's running mate, officials said, killing at least two and wounding 25.

Several gunmen remained holed up inside the building for more than six hours before being killed by security forces, said Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman.

The potential target, vice presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, was "evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location," Rahimi said. President Ashraf Ghani tweeted that Saleh was unharmed during the "complex attack" targeting the Green Trend party headquarters.

About 85 civilians were also rescued from the attack.

One civilian woman was among those killed, said Wahidullah Mayar, the health ministry spokesman. About 85 civilians were also rescued.

Ferdous Faramarz, the spokesman for Kabul's police chief, said the explosion — large enough to be heard throughout the capital — was likely a suicide car bomb.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria are active in the capital and have carried out attacks in the past.

Ghani is seeking a second term in the Sept. 28 election on promises of ending the 18-year war but has been largely sidelined over the past year as the U.S. has negotiated directly with the Taliban, who view the Kabul government as an American puppet. The Taliban effectively controls around half the country and has carried out daily attacks on Afghan security forces.

Earlier Sunday, a Taliban suicide bomber killed four officers at a police station in the eastern Ghazni Province, police spokesman Ahmad Khan Serat said.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who is visiting Kabul, has held several rounds of talks with the Taliban in recent months in a bid to end the United States' longest war. The two sides appear to be closing in on an agreement in which the U.S. would withdraw its forces in return for a pledge from the Taliban to keep the country from being used as a launchpad for global attacks.