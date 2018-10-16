MILAN — A Milan sushi bar has come up with a new electronic payment method that is based on a currency more valuable than cash in some quarters.
"This Is Not A Sushi Bar" is offering free meals to people with 100,000 or more Instagram followers. In return, users of the social media service must present an Instagram post that includes a restaurant hashtag and a photo.
Owner Matteo Pittarello said he hoped the offer would attract millennials as patrons and create "2.0 word-of-mouth that could make our brand strong and viral."
Italian fashion blogger Clizia Incorvaia had a free sushi lunch on Tuesday courtesy of her 200,000 Instagram followers.
Incorvaia said: "We tasted everything from gunkan to tartare, and I have to say it is all really good."
