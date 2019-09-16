Classroom helper

Prepare kids for success as they enter kindergarten. Assist the staff of Community Action Partnership of Ramsey & Washington Counties as they provide high quality education for children ages 3-5. Must be at least 18 and fluent in English (bilingual would be a plus). 1-2 hours per week for five weeks. caprw.org.

ESL tutor

Help Metro North Adult Basic Education work with Level 2 English as a Second Language (ESL) students. Assist with reading, conversation, math and basic computer skills. Fridays, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. More at metronorthabe.org.

Senior gift drive

Hold a gift drive collection in your workplace, school or faith community for seniors. giftsforseniors.org.

Be a friend

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Volunteers will be matched with an individual for meetings about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together such as movies, concerts, biking, shopping and sporting events. West metro locations. hammer.org.

Housekeeping help

American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Minneapolis offers cancer patients a free place to stay while undergoing treatment. Help with light housekeeping and seasonal outdoor chores, from raking to mowing. cancer.org.

Give rides

Assist East Side Elders by providing rides to appointments in your own vehicle. You must have proof of license and insurance. Mileage reimbursed. More at eastsideelders.org.

Paint pals

Help Project for Pride in Living repaint stairwells and hallways at some of its affordable housing properties. All materials will be provided and no painting experience is required. Dates and times are flexible. Great group opportunity. ppl-inc.org.

Adoption ed

The Bellis organization brings adoption education and awareness into schools and communities. Bellis provides peer-based support services, including a healing weekend retreat specifically for birth mothers, as well as ongoing support for anyone with an adoption experience.Speak in the community, help with events and more. mybellis.org.

Family affair

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. Learn more at doinggoodtogether.org.

Green teens

Great River Greening’s Field Learning for Teens program exists to introduce youth to environmental stewardship. One hour time commitment. Locations across the metro area. Learn more at greatrivergreening.org.

Sock drive

Help Touchstone Mental Health by conducting a sock drive. Learn more at touchstonemh.org.

Find more: Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.