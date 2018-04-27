Nobel laureate chemist Mario Molina, above and at right, visited 3M on Wednesday for its Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative. Joining Molina above, from left, were Mattias Fyrenius, CEO of Nobel Media, Inge Thulin, 3M CEO, and John Banovetz, 3M chief technology officer. On Thursday, the program continued at the U and the Science Museum of Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino
Wynn Resorts is renaming a casino set to open next year just outside Boston to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.
Local
Wisconsin produced record 3.37B pounds of cheese in 2017
Wisconsin strengthened its hold as the nation's top cheese maker by producing a record 3.37 billion pounds in 2017.
Music
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending April 26, 2018:Top Songs1. No Tears Left to Cry, Ariana Grande2. Babe (feat. Taylor Swift), Sugarland3. Meant…
National
Judge tosses Manafort civil suit challenging special counsel
A federal judge in Washington has thrown out a civil lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that sought to challenge the authority of the special counsel in the Russia investigation.
Business
Judge won't dismiss complaint against pipeline security firm
A state judge is refusing to throw out a complaint that a North Carolina-based private security firm operated illegally in North Dakota during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.