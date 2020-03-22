ALLETE INC.

Alan R. Hodnik, officer, director

Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $58

Date: March 16 Directly holds: 53,412

BEST BUY CO. INC.

Whitney L. Alexander, officer

Shares sold: 2,403 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 47,783

Corie S. Barry, CEO

Shares sold: 7,870 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 149,959

Matthew M. Bilunas, CFO

Shares sold: 2,259 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 23,988

Matthew M. Furman, officer

Shares sold: 2,868 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 65,835

Todd G. Hartman, general counsel

Shares sold: 2,196 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 38,329

Hubert Joly, director

Shares sold: 21,966 Price: $54.42

Date: March 16 Directly holds: 497,196

Rajendra Michael Mohan, president

Shares sold: 10,690 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 146,074

Asheesh Saksena, officer

Shares sold: 4,189 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 115,509

Kathleen Scarlett, officer

Shares sold: 2,367 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 33,342

Mathew Watson, officer

Shares sold: 1,409 Price: $54.42 —$56.89

Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 19,311

FASTENAL CO.

Holden Lewis, CFO

Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $31.50

Date: March 12 Directly holds: 8,582

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Robert L. Miodunski, director

Shares purchased: 22,500 Price: $5.31

Date: March 17 Directly holds 39,831

HMN FINANCIAL INC

Bradley C. Krehbiel, CEO

Shares purchased: 470 Price: $18.39

Date: March 13 Directly holds: 137,435

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.

Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 88,718 Price:

Date: March 13-18 $0.63-$0.70

Indirectly holds: 1,483,201

MOSAIC CO.

Mark J. Isaacson, general counsel

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $9.67

Date: March 17 Directly holds 22,062

Oscar Bernardes, director

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $9.96

Date: March 16 Directly holds: 5,000

Luciano Siani Pires, director

Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $9.43

Date: March 13 Indirectly holds 12,000

 

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC.

Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 1,075,994 Price:

Date: March 16-17 $0.79­-$0.80

Indirectly holds: 92,129,104

OTTER TAIL CORP.

John Abbott, officer

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $41.21

Date: March 12 Indirectly holds: 24,276

PIPER SANDLER COS.

Robert Scott Larue, officer

Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $54.50

Date: March 11 Indirectly holds: 78,780

Debbra Lee Schoneman, president

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $47.04

Date: March 13 Directly holds: 63,185

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

Richard Burke Sr., director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $237-$240.10

Date: March 16-17 Directly/indirectly

holds: 3,067,598

WINMARK CORP.

Mark L. Wilson, director

Exercised options: 2,000 Price:

Date: March 11 $31.19­-$32.92

Directly holds: na