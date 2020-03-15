ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Thomas J. Haughey, director

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:

Date: March 3–4 $45.05–$45.18

Directly holds: 11,291

BIO-TECHNE CORP.

Norman David Eansor, officer

Shares sold: 1,387 Price: $198.68

Date: March 4 Directly holds: na

CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP.

Randall D. Sampson, CEO

Exercised options: 7,133 Price: $11

Date: March 6 Directly holds: na

DONALDSON CO. INC.

Scott J. Robinson, officer

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $40.56

Date: March 9 Directly holds 24,446

Thomas R. Scalf, officer

Shares sold: $2,500 Price: $44.93

Date: March 9 Directly holds 30,809

Jeffrey E. Spethmann, officer

Shares sold: 3,600 Price: $46.02

Date: March 9 Directly holds 24,741

ECOLAB INC.

Leslie S. Biller,  director

Exercised options: 12,500 Price: $47.48­-$64

Date: March 5 Directly holds: na

FASTENAL CO.

Michael J. Ancius, director

Shares purchased: 205 Price: $31.21

Date: March 9 Directly holds 22,730

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.

Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 14,820 Price:

Date: March 5-10 $0.71-$0.75

Directly holds 1,365,710

MOSAIC CO.

Bruce M. Bodine, officer

Shares purchased: 5,500 Price: $13.60

Date: March 9 Directly holds 21,702

Mark Isaacson, general counsel

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $12.81

Date: March 9 Directly holds 21,062

James Calvin O'Rourke, CEO

Shares purchased: 15,000 Price: $13.43

Date: March 9 Directly holds 186,345

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC.

Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 3,352,443 Price:

Date: March 6-10 $0.80-$1.23

Directly holds: 90,481,544

SLEEP NUMBER CORP.

Shelly Radue Ibach, CEO

Exercised options: 2,930 Price: $28.99

Date: March 3 Directly holds: na

Barbara Ruth Matas, director

Exercised options: 6,287 Price:

Date: March 5 $21.74-$29.37

Directly holds: na

SPS COMMERCE Inc.

Sven A. Wehrwein, director

Exercised options: 5,510 Price: $6

Shares sold: 5,510 Price: $54.80–$56.12

Date: March 3–4 Directly holds: 14,470

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Robert J. Folkes, COO

Shares sold: 180 Price: $48.67

Date: March 5 Directly holds: 76,303

Gerald R. Mattys, CEO

Shares sold: 560 Price: $48.49

Date: March 5 Directly holds: 272,615

Brent Moen. CFO

Shares sold: 175 Price: $48.64

Date: March 5 Directly holds: 23,897

Bryan F. Rishe, officer

Shares sold: 204 Price: $48.87

Date: March 5 Directly holds: 57,518

TARGET CORP.

Robert M. Harrison, officer

Shares sold: 464 Price: $107.67

Date: March 11 Directly holds: 7,339

XCEL ENERGY CORP.

David L. Eves, officer

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $69.73

Date: March 5 Directly holds: 45,304

Robert C. Frenzel, CFO

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $67.64

Date: March 4 Directly holds: 61,873

Frank P. Prager, officer

Shares purchased: 7,150 Price: $67.99

Date: March 6 Directly holds: 43,142

Scott M. Wilensky, general counsel

Shares sold: 29,929 Price: $66.31

Date: March 3 Directly holds: 82,108