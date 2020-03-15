ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Thomas J. Haughey, director
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price:
Date: March 3–4 $45.05–$45.18
Directly holds: 11,291
BIO-TECHNE CORP.
Norman David Eansor, officer
Shares sold: 1,387 Price: $198.68
Date: March 4 Directly holds: na
CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP.
Randall D. Sampson, CEO
Exercised options: 7,133 Price: $11
Date: March 6 Directly holds: na
DONALDSON CO. INC.
Scott J. Robinson, officer
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $40.56
Date: March 9 Directly holds 24,446
Thomas R. Scalf, officer
Shares sold: $2,500 Price: $44.93
Date: March 9 Directly holds 30,809
Jeffrey E. Spethmann, officer
Shares sold: 3,600 Price: $46.02
Date: March 9 Directly holds 24,741
ECOLAB INC.
Leslie S. Biller, director
Exercised options: 12,500 Price: $47.48-$64
Date: March 5 Directly holds: na
FASTENAL CO.
Michael J. Ancius, director
Shares purchased: 205 Price: $31.21
Date: March 9 Directly holds 22,730
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.
Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 14,820 Price:
Date: March 5-10 $0.71-$0.75
Directly holds 1,365,710
MOSAIC CO.
Bruce M. Bodine, officer
Shares purchased: 5,500 Price: $13.60
Date: March 9 Directly holds 21,702
Mark Isaacson, general counsel
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $12.81
Date: March 9 Directly holds 21,062
James Calvin O'Rourke, CEO
Shares purchased: 15,000 Price: $13.43
Date: March 9 Directly holds 186,345
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC.
Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 3,352,443 Price:
Date: March 6-10 $0.80-$1.23
Directly holds: 90,481,544
SLEEP NUMBER CORP.
Shelly Radue Ibach, CEO
Exercised options: 2,930 Price: $28.99
Date: March 3 Directly holds: na
Barbara Ruth Matas, director
Exercised options: 6,287 Price:
Date: March 5 $21.74-$29.37
Directly holds: na
SPS COMMERCE Inc.
Sven A. Wehrwein, director
Exercised options: 5,510 Price: $6
Shares sold: 5,510 Price: $54.80–$56.12
Date: March 3–4 Directly holds: 14,470
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Shares sold: 180 Price: $48.67
Date: March 5 Directly holds: 76,303
Gerald R. Mattys, CEO
Shares sold: 560 Price: $48.49
Date: March 5 Directly holds: 272,615
Brent Moen. CFO
Shares sold: 175 Price: $48.64
Date: March 5 Directly holds: 23,897
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 204 Price: $48.87
Date: March 5 Directly holds: 57,518
TARGET CORP.
Robert M. Harrison, officer
Shares sold: 464 Price: $107.67
Date: March 11 Directly holds: 7,339
XCEL ENERGY CORP.
David L. Eves, officer
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $69.73
Date: March 5 Directly holds: 45,304
Robert C. Frenzel, CFO
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $67.64
Date: March 4 Directly holds: 61,873
Frank P. Prager, officer
Shares purchased: 7,150 Price: $67.99
Date: March 6 Directly holds: 43,142
Scott M. Wilensky, general counsel
Shares sold: 29,929 Price: $66.31
Date: March 3 Directly holds: 82,108