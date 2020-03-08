3M Corp.
Ty R. Silberhorn, officer
Exercised options: 1,967 Price: $101.49
Shares sold: 1,967 Price: $158.19
Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 1,882
Allete Inc.
Alan R. Hodnik, officer and director
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $80.39
Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 58,888
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Whitney L. Alexander, officer
Shares sold: 1,852 Price: $77.18
Date: Feb. 28 Directly holds: 50,186
Calyxt Inc.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares purchased: 200 Price: $6.43
Date: March 2 Directly holds: 1,500
Yves Joseph Ribeill, director
Shares sold: 9,990 Price: $5.41–$5.54
Date: Feb. 28 Directly holds: 30,030
Canterbury Park Holding Corp.
Randall D. Sampson, CEO
Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $8.28
Date: Feb. 24 Directly holds: na
Ecolab inc.
Larry L. Berger, chief technology officer
Exercised options: 16,235 Price:
$103.27–$107.69
Shares sold: 16,235 Price: $207.75
Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 29,504
Jill S. Wyant, officer
Exercised options: 92,946 Price:
$71.54–$119.12
Shares sold: 101,891 Price: $194.54–$204.69
Date: Feb. 24–26 Directly holds: 8,773
General Mills Inc.
Jacqueline Williams-Roll, officer
Exercised options: 15,582 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 15,582 Price: $54.90
Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 50,878
Hormel Foods Corp.
Dakota A. Pippins, director
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $44.67
Date: Feb. 26 Directly holds: 86,664
Insignia Systems Inc.
Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 17,243 Price:
Date: Feb. 24–March 2 $0.74–$0.78
Directly holds: 1,350,890
MTS Systems Corp.
David J. Anderson, director
Shares purchased: 1,400 Price:
Date: Feb. 25–27 $41.35–$44.14
Directly holds: 31,766
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 5,000,000 Price:
Date: Feb. 24-26 $1.47–$1.49
Indirectly holds: 85,129,104
Pentair PLC
Mark C. Borin, CFO
Exercised options: 41,743 Price:
$32.83–$33.72
Shares sold: 37,755 Price: $44.67–$44.73
Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 45,608
Sleep Number Corp.
Kevin Brown, officer
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $57.75
Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 13,490
Suresh Krishna, officer
Exercised options: 15,221 Price:
$19.38–$34.35
Shares sold: 28,821 Price: $53–$53.33
Date: Feb. 25 Directly holds: 39,390
Joseph Hunter Saklad, chief tech. officer
Exercised options: 1,704 Price: $34.35
Shares sold: 9,390 Price: $53.01–$56.80
Date: Feb. 21–25 Directly holds: 53,425
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $55.75
Date: Feb. 25 Directly holds: 36,541
Winmark Corp.
Paul C. Reyelts, director
Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $197.05
Date: Feb. 28 Indirectly holds: 18,181
Xcel Energy Inc.
Benjamin G.S. Fowke III, CEO
Shares sold: 94,629 Price: $70.57
Date: Feb. 24 Directly holds: 568,470
David L. Eves, officer
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $64.46–$69.02
Date: Feb. 26-Mar. 2 Directly holds: 55,304
Robert C. Frenzel, CFO
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $67.64
Date: March 4 Directly holds: 61,873
Kent T. Larson, officer
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $64.80
Date: March 2 Directly holds: 74,708
Scott M. Wilensky, general counsel
Shares sold: 29,929 Price: $66.31
Date: March 3 Directly holds: 82,108