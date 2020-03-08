3M Corp.

Ty R. Silberhorn, officer

Exercised options: 1,967 Price: $101.49

Shares sold: 1,967 Price: $158.19

Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 1,882

Allete Inc.

Alan R. Hodnik,  officer and director

Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $80.39

Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 58,888

Best Buy Co. Inc. 

Whitney L. Alexander,  officer

Shares sold: 1,852 Price: $77.18

Date: Feb. 28 Directly holds: 50,186

Calyxt Inc.

Travis Frey,  chief technology officer

Shares purchased: 200 Price: $6.43

Date: March 2 Directly holds: 1,500

Yves Joseph Ribeill,  director

Shares sold: 9,990 Price: $5.41–$5.54

Date: Feb. 28 Directly holds: 30,030

Canterbury Park Holding Corp.

Randall D. Sampson,  CEO

Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $8.28

Date: Feb. 24 Directly holds: na

Ecolab inc.

Larry L. Berger,  chief technology officer

Exercised options: 16,235 Price:

$103.27–$107.69

Shares sold: 16,235 Price: $207.75

Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 29,504

Jill S. Wyant,  officer

Exercised options: 92,946 Price:

$71.54–$119.12

Shares sold: 101,891 Price: $194.54–$204.69

Date: Feb. 24–26 Directly holds: 8,773

General Mills Inc. 

Jacqueline Williams-Roll, officer

Exercised options: 15,582 Price: $37.40

Shares sold: 15,582 Price: $54.90

Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 50,878

Hormel Foods Corp. 

Dakota A. Pippins,  director

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $44.67

Date: Feb. 26 Directly holds: 86,664

Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 17,243 Price:

Date: Feb. 24–March 2 $0.74–$0.78

Directly holds: 1,350,890

MTS Systems Corp.

David J. Anderson,  director

Shares purchased: 1,400 Price:

Date: Feb. 25–27 $41.35–$44.14

Directly holds: 31,766

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Robert B. Rowling,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 5,000,000 Price:

Date: Feb. 24-26 $1.47–$1.49

Indirectly holds: 85,129,104

Pentair PLC

Mark C. Borin,  CFO

Exercised options: 41,743 Price:

$32.83–$33.72

Shares sold: 37,755 Price: $44.67–$44.73

Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 45,608

Sleep Number Corp.

Kevin Brown,  officer

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $57.75

Date: Feb. 21 Directly holds: 13,490

 

Suresh Krishna,  officer

Exercised options: 15,221 Price:

$19.38–$34.35

Shares sold: 28,821 Price: $53–$53.33

Date: Feb. 25 Directly holds: 39,390

Joseph Hunter Saklad, chief tech. officer

Exercised options: 1,704 Price: $34.35

Shares sold: 9,390 Price: $53.01–$56.80

Date: Feb. 21–25 Directly holds: 53,425

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $55.75

Date: Feb. 25 Directly holds: 36,541

Winmark Corp.

Paul C. Reyelts,  director

Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $197.05

Date: Feb. 28 Indirectly holds: 18,181

Xcel Energy Inc.

Benjamin G.S. Fowke III,  CEO

Shares sold: 94,629 Price: $70.57

Date: Feb. 24 Directly holds: 568,470

David L. Eves,  officer

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $64.46–$69.02

Date: Feb. 26-Mar. 2 Directly holds: 55,304

Robert C. Frenzel,  CFO

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $67.64

Date: March 4 Directly holds: 61,873

Kent T. Larson,  officer

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $64.80

Date: March 2 Directly holds: 74,708

Scott M. Wilensky,  general counsel

Shares sold: 29,929 Price: $66.31

Date: March 3 Directly holds: 82,108