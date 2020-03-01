Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Randy Kupper, chief technology officer
Shares sold: 6,862 Price: $179.55
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 19,249
Ecolab Inc.
Douglas M. Baker Jr., CEO
Exercised options: 195,800 Price: $71.54
Shares sold: 162,723 Price: $205.76–$209.95
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 736,201
Angela M. Busch, officer
Exercised options: 5,100 Price: $48.06
Shares sold: 11,672 Price: $205.98
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 12,956
Roberto Inchaustegui, officer
Exercised options: 25,602 Price: $103.27
Shares sold: 18,290 Price: $206.18–$210.51
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 30,425
Michael C. McCormick, general counsel
Exercised options: 4,900 Price: $71.54
Shares sold: 4,900 Price: $205.63–$208.52
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 54,530
John J. Zillmer, director
Exercised options: 4,500 Price: $47.48
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: na
Fastenal Co.
Willard D. Oberton, director
Exercised options: 60,000 Price: $27
Shares sold: 60,000 Price: $38.82
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 937,137
Medtronic PLC
Omar Syed Ishrak, CEO
Shares purchased: 8,771 Price: $113.68
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 629,272
Sleep Number Corp.
David R. Callen, CFO
Shares sold: 7,500 Price: $57
Date: Feb. 20 Indirectly holds: 36,281
Patricia Dirks, officer
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $59
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 14,363
SPS Commerce Inc.
Archie C. Black, CEO
Exercised options: 27,634 Price: $27.85
Shares sold: 70,764 Price: $57.02–$60.37
Date: Feb. 19–20 Directly holds: 122,348
Kimberly K. Nelson, CFO
Shares sold: 8,905 Price: $56.97–$58.35
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 107,697
Philip E. Soran, director
Exercised options: 8,020 Price: $5.07
Shares sold: 8,020 Price: $60.91
Date: Feb. 18 Directly holds: 14,470
Surmodics Inc.
Jose H. Bedoya, director
Shares sold: 1,821 Price: $37.51
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 21,750
Tactile Systems Techology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $63.62
Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 58,900
UnitedHealth Corp.
Richard Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $306.04
Date: Feb. 19 Indirectly holds: 1,666,098