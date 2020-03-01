Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Randy Kupper, chief technology officer

Shares sold: 6,862 Price: $179.55

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 19,249

Ecolab Inc.

Douglas M. Baker Jr.,  CEO

Exercised options: 195,800 Price: $71.54

Shares sold: 162,723 Price: $205.76–$209.95

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 736,201

Angela M. Busch,  officer

Exercised options: 5,100 Price: $48.06

Shares sold: 11,672 Price: $205.98

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 12,956

Roberto Inchaustegui, officer

Exercised options: 25,602 Price: $103.27

Shares sold: 18,290 Price: $206.18–$210.51

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 30,425

Michael C. McCormick, general counsel

Exercised options: 4,900 Price: $71.54

Shares sold: 4,900 Price: $205.63–$208.52

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 54,530

John J. Zillmer,  director

Exercised options: 4,500 Price: $47.48

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: na

Fastenal Co.

Willard D. Oberton,  director

Exercised options: 60,000 Price: $27

Shares sold: 60,000 Price: $38.82

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 937,137

Medtronic PLC

Omar Syed Ishrak, CEO

Shares purchased: 8,771 Price: $113.68

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 629,272

Sleep Number Corp.

David R. Callen,  CFO

Shares sold: 7,500 Price: $57

Date: Feb. 20 Indirectly holds: 36,281

Patricia Dirks, officer

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $59

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 14,363

SPS Commerce Inc.

Archie C. Black, CEO

Exercised options: 27,634 Price: $27.85

Shares sold: 70,764 Price: $57.02–$60.37

Date: Feb. 19–20 Directly holds: 122,348

Kimberly K. Nelson,  CFO

Shares sold: 8,905 Price: $56.97–$58.35

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 107,697

Philip E. Soran,  director

Exercised options: 8,020 Price: $5.07

Shares sold: 8,020 Price: $60.91

Date: Feb. 18 Directly holds: 14,470

Surmodics Inc.

Jose H. Bedoya,  director

Shares sold: 1,821 Price: $37.51

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 21,750

Tactile Systems Techology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $63.62

Date: Feb. 20 Directly holds: 58,900

UnitedHealth Corp.

Richard Burke Sr.,  director

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $306.04

Date: Feb. 19 Indirectly holds: 1,666,098