3M Co.
Michael F. Roman, CEO
Exercised options: 8,906 Price: $78.72
Shares sold: 8,906 Price: $162
Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: 39,246
Ameriprise Financial Inc.
John R. Woerner, officer
Exercised options: 25,535 Price: $87.79
Shares sold: 7,598 Price: $166.15
Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: 29,742
Calyxt Inc.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares purchased: 200 Price: $5.61
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 1,300
H.B. Fuller Co.
Traci L. Jensen, officer
Shares sold: 9,255 Price: $47.67
Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 15,706
Graco Inc.
David M. Ahlers, officer
Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $14.24
Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $54.22–$54.73
Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 61,717
Dale D. Johnson, officer
Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $14.24
Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $55
Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 221,672
David M. Lowe, officer
Exercised options: 90,000 Price: $9.06
Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: na
Lee R. Mitau, director
Exercised options: 25,800 Price: $11.72
Shares sold: 25,800 Price: $54.20–$54.72
Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 167,462
Peter J. O’Shea, officer
Exercised options: 45,000 Price: $19.58
Shares sold: 45,000 Price: $54.53
Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 25,233
Timothy R. White, officer
Exercised options: 4,860 Price: $8.86
Shares sold: 4,860 Price: $53.28
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 47,028
Brian J. Zumbolo, officer
Exercised options: 55,800 Price: $16.61
Shares sold: 55,800 Price: $55
Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 27,654
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 3,422,000 Price:
Date: Jan. 28–31 $1.66–$1.70
Indirectly holds: 80,129,104
Polaris Industries inc.
Annette K. Clayton, director
Shares sold: 38,590 Price: $94.50
Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 28,351
Pentair PLC
Mark C. Borin, CFO
Exercised options: 33,501 Price:
Date: Feb. 3 $22.73–$24.64
Directly holds: na
Karl R. Frykman, COO
Exercised options: 19,368 Price: $22.81
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: na
Tennant Co.
Hans Chris Killingstad, CEO
Exercised options: 12,839 Price: $24.21
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: na