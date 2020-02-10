3M Co.

Michael F. Roman, CEO

Exercised options: 8,906 Price: $78.72

Shares sold: 8,906 Price: $162

Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: 39,246

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

John R. Woerner, officer

Exercised options: 25,535 Price: $87.79

Shares sold: 7,598 Price: $166.15

Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: 29,742

Calyxt Inc.

Travis Frey, chief technology officer

Shares purchased: 200 Price: $5.61

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 1,300

H.B. Fuller Co.

Traci L. Jensen, officer

Shares sold: 9,255 Price: $47.67

Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 15,706

Graco Inc.

David M. Ahlers, officer

Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $14.24

Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $54.22–$54.73

Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 61,717

Dale D. Johnson, officer

Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $14.24

Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $55

Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 221,672

David M. Lowe, officer

Exercised options: 90,000 Price: $9.06

Date: Jan. 31 Directly holds: na

Lee R. Mitau, director

Exercised options: 25,800 Price: $11.72

Shares sold: 25,800 Price: $54.20–$54.72

Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 167,462

Peter J. O’Shea,  officer

Exercised options: 45,000 Price: $19.58

Shares sold: 45,000 Price: $54.53

Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 25,233

Timothy R. White,  officer

Exercised options: 4,860 Price: $8.86

Shares sold: 4,860 Price: $53.28

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 47,028

Brian J. Zumbolo,  officer

Exercised options: 55,800 Price: $16.61

Shares sold: 55,800 Price: $55

Date: Feb. 4 Directly holds: 27,654

 

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Robert B. Rowling,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 3,422,000 Price:

Date: Jan. 28–31 $1.66–$1.70

Indirectly holds: 80,129,104

Polaris Industries inc.

Annette K. Clayton, director

Shares sold: 38,590 Price: $94.50

Date: Jan. 30 Directly holds: 28,351

Pentair PLC

Mark C. Borin,  CFO

Exercised options: 33,501 Price:

Date: Feb. 3 $22.73–$24.64

Directly holds: na

Karl R. Frykman, COO

Exercised options: 19,368 Price: $22.81

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: na

Tennant Co.

Hans Chris Killingstad, CEO

Exercised options: 12,839 Price: $24.21

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: na