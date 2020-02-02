Fastenal Co.

Michael J. Ancius,  director

Shares purchased: 740 Price: $34.94

Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 22,525

Darren R. Jackson, director

Shares purchased: 18,000 Price: $35.57

Date: Jan. 23 Indirectly holds: 48,000

Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund L.P. beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 25,660 Price:

Date: Jan. 27–28 $0.78–$0.79

Indirectly holds: 1,309,583

 

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes,  COO

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $57.21

Date: Jan. 23 Directly holds: 63,112

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $58.19

Date: Jan. 24 Directly holds: 41,201