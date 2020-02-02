Fastenal Co.
Michael J. Ancius, director
Shares purchased: 740 Price: $34.94
Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 22,525
Darren R. Jackson, director
Shares purchased: 18,000 Price: $35.57
Date: Jan. 23 Indirectly holds: 48,000
Insignia Systems Inc.
Funicular Fund L.P. beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 25,660 Price:
Date: Jan. 27–28 $0.78–$0.79
Indirectly holds: 1,309,583
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $57.21
Date: Jan. 23 Directly holds: 63,112
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $58.19
Date: Jan. 24 Directly holds: 41,201
Liz Weston: I travel-hacked a college tour and saved $3,000
Amtrak's "buy one, get one" spring sale got me started.My teenage daughter and I had used a similar two-for-one deal last year to take an…
Celebrities
Super Bowl ads dialed up fun as an antidote to politics
In the real world, political primaries are looming, impeachment is ongoing and heavy news never seems to stop. But during commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun.
National
Michigan governor to take national stage to rebut Trump
Democrats are putting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on the national stage Tuesday to rebut President Donald Trump, elevating a fresh face and casting an election-year spotlight on a swing state in the Midwest as the party looks to win back states Trump narrowly captured.
Business
Mall owners among group bidding $81 million for Forever 21
A consortium of buyers, including mall owners Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners, are bidding $81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous mall staple that…
Variety
Chinese market dives 8% but other world stocks stable
China's main stock index tumbled nearly 8% Monday as the country's markets reopened and regulators sought to calm investors over the impact of a virus that has spread to more than 20 countries and killed more than 360 people. Other markets, including in Europe and Wall Street futures, were up slightly.