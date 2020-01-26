Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 94,111 Price:

Date: Jan. 10–17 $0.77–$0.79

Indirectly holds: 1,283,923

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Richard Burke Sr.,  director

Shares purchased: 15,000 Price: $299.45

Date: Jan. 16 Indirectly holds: 1,676,098

 