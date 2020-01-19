BestBbuy Co. Inc.
Corie S. Barry, CEO
Exercised options: 523 Price: $39.73
Date: Jan. 13 Directly holds: na
Calyxt Inc.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares purchased: 825 Price: $7.19–$7.64
Date: Jan. 10–14 Directly holds: 825
Graco Inc.
Bernard J. Morneau, officer
Exercised options: 96,765 Price:
$19.58–$24.93
Shares sold: 102,949 Price: $52.55–$52.56
Date: Jan. 10 Directly holds: 20,701
Hormel Foods Corp.
Patrick J. Connor, officer
Exercised options: 23,200 Price: $22.99
Shares sold: 15,685 Price: $44.40
Date: Jan. 10 Directly holds: 21,918
Gary Jamison officer, treasurer
Exercised options: 8,000 Price: $12.48
Shares sold: 8,000 Price: $44.68
Date: Jan. 8 Directly holds: 32,562
Elsa A. Murano, director
Exercised options: 11,500 Price: $9.78
Shares sold: 4,519 Price: $44.70
Date: Jan. 10 Directly holds: 96,548
James P. Snee, CEO
Exercised options: 116,000 Price:
Date: Jan. 8 $12.48–$14.80
Directly holds: na
Larry L. Vorpahl, officer
Exercised options: 180,000 Price: $14.80
Shares sold: 146,775 Price: $44.70
Date: Jan. 8–9 Directly holds: 141,084
SPS Commerce INC.
Kimberly k. Nelson, CFO
Exercised options: 28,644 Price: $8.32
Shares sold: 28,644 Price: $57.29
Date: Jan. 13 Directly holds: 102,175
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert J. Folkes, COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $68.02
Date: Jan. 9 Directly holds: 65,218
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,331 Price: $68.77
Date: Jan. 10 Directly holds: 43,531