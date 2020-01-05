Apogee Enterprises Inc.
Brent C. Jewell, officer
Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $31.10
Date: Dec. 23 Directly holds: 12,082
Medtronic PLC
Richard E. Kuntz, officer
Exercised options: 42,770 Price:
$41.60–$55.32
Shares sold: 50,856 Price: $113.56–$113.66
Date: Dec. 24 Directly holds: 71,013
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Robert j. Folkes, COO
Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $69.30–$71.04
Date: Dec. 26 Directly holds: 67,324
Gerald R. Mattys, CEO
Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $69.85
Date: Dec. 23 Directly holds: 227,358
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Exercised options: 8,221 Price:
$0.96–$32.36
Shares sold: 8,221 Price: $69.09–$70.81
Date: Dec. 23-26 Directly holds: 45,862
