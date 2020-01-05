Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Brent C. Jewell, officer

Shares purchased: 2,000 Price: $31.10

Date: Dec. 23 Directly holds: 12,082

Medtronic PLC

Richard E. Kuntz, officer

Exercised options: 42,770 Price:

$41.60–$55.32

Shares sold: 50,856 Price: $113.56–$113.66

Date: Dec. 24 Directly holds: 71,013

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert j. Folkes, COO

Shares sold: 2,106 Price: $69.30–$71.04

Date: Dec. 26 Directly holds: 67,324

Gerald R. Mattys, CEO

Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $69.85

Date: Dec. 23 Directly holds: 227,358

 

Bryan F. Rishe, officer

Exercised options: 8,221 Price:

$0.96–$32.36

Shares sold: 8,221 Price: $69.09–$70.81

Date: Dec. 23-26 Directly holds: 45,862