Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Joseph Edward Sweeney, officer
Shares sold: 8,100 Price: $167.50
Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: 19,945
Bio-Techne Corp.
Charles R. Kummeth, CEO
Exercised options: 5,767 Price: $67.46
Shares sold: 5,767 Price: $222.06
Date: Dec. 20 Directly holds: 130,189
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Stephen J. Hemsley, officer, director
Exercised options: 114,036 Price: $33
Date: Dec. 19 Directly holds: na
