Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Joseph Edward Sweeney, officer

Shares sold: 8,100 Price: $167.50

Date: Dec. 18 Directly holds: 19,945

Bio-Techne Corp.

Charles R. Kummeth, CEO

Exercised options: 5,767 Price: $67.46

Shares sold: 5,767 Price: $222.06

Date: Dec. 20 Directly holds: 130,189

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Stephen J. Hemsley, officer, director

Exercised options: 114,036 Price: $33

Date: Dec. 19 Directly holds: na