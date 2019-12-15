Bio-Techne Corp.

Harold J. Wiens,  director

Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $87.83

Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $216.47–$219.31

Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 5,221

CyberOptics Corp.

Jeffrey A. Bertelsen, COO

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $16.23

Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: na

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Michael J. Hoffman,  director

Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $21.44

Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: na

 

Digi International Inc.

Tracy L. Roberts,  officer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $9.68

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $17.56

Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 42,802

Hormel Foods Corp.

Thomas R. Day,  officer

Exercised options: 30,000 Price: $14.80

Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $45.42

Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 140,247

Glenn R. Leitch,  officer

Exercised options: 16,000 Price: $12.48

Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $45.35

Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 90,397

 

Medtronic PLC

Richard H. Anderson,  director

Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $113.29

Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: 102,536

Tennant Co.

David W. Huml,  officer

Shares sold: 506 Price: $79.06

Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 12,879

Donal L. Mulligan,  director

Exercised options: 1,750 Price: $40.81

Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $80

Date: Dec. 5 Directly holds: 10,294

U.S. Bancorp

Shailesh M. Kotwal,  officer

Exercised options: 30,227 Price: $42.94

Shares sold: 42,896 Price: $60.24

Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: 53,290