Bio-Techne Corp.
Harold J. Wiens, director
Exercised options: 2,000 Price: $87.83
Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $216.47–$219.31
Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 5,221
CyberOptics Corp.
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen, COO
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $16.23
Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: na
Donaldson Co. Inc.
Michael J. Hoffman, director
Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $21.44
Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: na
Digi International Inc.
Tracy L. Roberts, officer
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $9.68
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $17.56
Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 42,802
Hormel Foods Corp.
Thomas R. Day, officer
Exercised options: 30,000 Price: $14.80
Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $45.42
Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 140,247
Glenn R. Leitch, officer
Exercised options: 16,000 Price: $12.48
Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $45.35
Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 90,397
Medtronic PLC
Richard H. Anderson, director
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $113.29
Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: 102,536
Tennant Co.
David W. Huml, officer
Shares sold: 506 Price: $79.06
Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 12,879
Donal L. Mulligan, director
Exercised options: 1,750 Price: $40.81
Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $80
Date: Dec. 5 Directly holds: 10,294
U.S. Bancorp
Shailesh M. Kotwal, officer
Exercised options: 30,227 Price: $42.94
Shares sold: 42,896 Price: $60.24
Date: Dec. 6 Directly holds: 53,290