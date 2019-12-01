Allete Inc.

Madeleine W. Ludlow, director

Shares sold: 1,200 Price: $79.45

Date: Nov. 21 Indirectly holds: 14,549

Bio-Techne Corp.

James T. Hippel CFO

Exercised options: 35,000 Price: $94.35

Shares sold: 35,000 Price: $215.36–$216.16

Date: Nov. 21–22 Directly holds: 9,307

Gigi International Inc.

Michael A. Ueland, officer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $9.75

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $18.34

Date: Nov. 22 Directly holds: 67,128

Deluxe Corp.

Thomas J. Reddin, director

Shares sold: 1,863 Price: $52.50

Date: Nov. 26 Directly holds: 11,141

Graco Inc.

Caroline M. Chambers, officer

Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $9.06

Shares purchased: 20,000 Price: $48.23

Date: Nov. 25 Directly holds: 22,512

Otter Tail Corp.

John D. Erickson, director

Shares sold: 2,100 Price: $48.81

Date: Nov. 20 Indirectly holds: 155,805

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Michael W. Neill, chief technology officer

Shares sold: 671 Price: $74.63

Date: Nov. 22 Directly holds: 10,323

Sleep Number Corp.

Shelly Radue Ibach, CEO

Shares sold: 7,641 Price: $50.01

Date: Nov. 25 Indirectly holds: 121,877

SPS Commerce Inc.

Archie C. Black, CEO

Exercised options: 18,580 Price: $24.04

Shares sold: 18,580 Price: $57.61–$57.77

Date: Nov. 25-26 Directly holds: 138,507

Surmodics Inc.

Jose H. Bedoya, director

Exercised options: 3,357 Price: $20.37

Date: Nov. 25 Directly holds: na

David R. Dantzker, director

Exercised options: 3,357 Price: $20.37

Date: Nov. 25 Directly holds: na

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Robert J. Folkes, COO

Exercised options: 2,273 Price: $32.36

Shares sold: 4,379 Price: $58.21–$60.12

Date: Nov. 21-22 Directly holds: 71,536

Target Corp.

Don H. Liu, officer

Shares sold: 2,274 Price: $122.20

Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: 37,616

Stephanie A. Lundquist, officer

Shares sold: 6,630 Price: $127

Date: Nov. 25 Directly holds: 27,760

U.S. Bancorp

James L. Chosy, general counsel

Exercised options: 12,356 Price: $33.99

Shares sold: 12,356 Price: $59.93

Date: Nov. 22 Directly holds: 91,716

Leslie V. Godridge, officer

Exercised options: 26,084 Price: $39.49

Shares sold: 26,084 Price: $59.06

Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: 52,589