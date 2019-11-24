3M Co.
Ty R. Silberhorn, officer
Exercised options: 1,634 Price: $87.89
Shares sold: 1,634 Price: $170.72
Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 333
Allete Inc.
Alan R. Hodnik, CEO
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $80.31
Date: Nov. 15 Directly holds: 56,150
Clearfield Inc.
Ronald G. Roth, chairman
Shares purchased: 10,000 Price:
Date: Nov. 13-14 $12.40-$12.45
Directly holds: 1,417,959
Digi International Inc.
Kevin C. Riley, officer
Exercised options: 95,000 Price:
$9.59-$10.81
Shares sold: 95,000 Price: $18.17
Date: Nov. 19 Directly holds: 85,351
Fastenal Co.
Charles S. Miller, officer
Exercised options: 4,376 Price: $27
Shares sold: 4,376 Price: $35.98
Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 19,180
Golden Entertainment
Anthony A. Marnell III, director
Shares purchased: 89,267 Price:
Date: Nov. 13-14 $16.85-$17.94
Directly holds: 906,970
Medtronic Plc
Michael J. Coyle, officer
Exercised options: 38,976 Price:
$38.81-$41.60
Shares sold: 38,976 Price: $109.52-$112.07
Date: Nov. 14-15 Directly holds: 192,616
Target Corp.
Don H. Liu, officer
Shares sold: 2,274 Price: $122.20
Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: 37,616
Tennant Co.
David W. Huml, officer
Shares sold: 424 Price: $70.10
Date: Nov. 14 Directly holds: 13,385
Unitedhealth Group
D. Ellen Wilson, officer
Shares sold: 7,400 Price: $273.86
Date: Nov. 18 Directly holds: 50,007
U.S. Bancorp
Andrew J. Cecere, CEO
Exercised options: 165,564 Price: $28.70
Shares sold: 165,564 Price: $58.81
Date: Nov. 15 Directly holds: 746,552
Terrance R. Dolan, CFO
Shares sold: 17,200 Price: $58.59
Date: Nov. 14 Directly holds: 117,482
Leslie V. Godridge, officer
Exercised options: 26,084 Price: $39.49
Shares sold: 26,084 Price: $59.06
Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: 52,589
Jodi L. Richard, officer
Shares sold: 2,600 Price: $59.61
Date: Nov. 18 Directly holds: 33,571
Winmark Corp.
Mark L. Wilson, director
Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $22.15
Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: na