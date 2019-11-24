3M Co.

Ty R. Silberhorn, officer

Exercised options: 1,634 Price: $87.89

Shares sold: 1,634 Price: $170.72

Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 333

Allete Inc.

Alan R. Hodnik, CEO

Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $80.31

Date: Nov. 15 Directly holds: 56,150

Clearfield Inc.

Ronald G. Roth,  chairman

Shares purchased: 10,000 Price:

Date: Nov. 13-14 $12.40-$12.45

Directly holds: 1,417,959

Digi International Inc.

Kevin C. Riley, officer

Exercised options: 95,000 Price:

$9.59-$10.81

Shares sold: 95,000 Price: $18.17

Date: Nov. 19 Directly holds: 85,351

Fastenal Co.

Charles S. Miller, officer

Exercised options: 4,376 Price: $27

Shares sold: 4,376 Price: $35.98

Date: Nov. 13 Directly holds: 19,180

Golden Entertainment

Anthony A. Marnell III, director

Shares purchased: 89,267 Price:

Date: Nov. 13-14 $16.85-$17.94

Directly holds: 906,970

Medtronic Plc

Michael J. Coyle, officer

Exercised options: 38,976 Price:

$38.81-$41.60

Shares sold: 38,976 Price: $109.52-$112.07

Date: Nov. 14-15 Directly holds: 192,616

Target Corp.

Don H. Liu, officer

Shares sold: 2,274 Price: $122.20

Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: 37,616

Tennant Co.

David W. Huml, officer

Shares sold: 424 Price: $70.10

Date: Nov. 14 Directly holds: 13,385

Unitedhealth Group

D. Ellen Wilson, officer

Shares sold: 7,400 Price: $273.86

Date: Nov. 18 Directly holds: 50,007

U.S. Bancorp

Andrew J. Cecere,  CEO

Exercised options: 165,564 Price: $28.70

Shares sold: 165,564 Price: $58.81

Date: Nov. 15 Directly holds: 746,552

Terrance R. Dolan,  CFO

Shares sold: 17,200 Price: $58.59

Date: Nov. 14 Directly holds: 117,482

Leslie V. Godridge, officer

Exercised options: 26,084 Price: $39.49

Shares sold: 26,084 Price: $59.06

Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: 52,589

Jodi L. Richard,  officer

Shares sold: 2,600 Price: $59.61

Date: Nov. 18 Directly holds: 33,571

Winmark Corp.

Mark L. Wilson, director

Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $22.15

Date: Nov. 20 Directly holds: na